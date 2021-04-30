MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) -- As part of the 20 Towns in 20 Days series, Channel 3 is highlighting programs and initiatives that are near and dear the hearts of residents.
In Meriden, one man in particular is going the extra miles to raise money for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
David Post is a former garbage collector who recently left his job to walk from Connecticut to California with the hope those interested in following his journey will help him raise money for St. Jude’s Hospital.
He expects it’ll take him about six months to get there if all goes well.
To make a donation to his GoFundMe page, which is given to St. Jude's Hospital, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.