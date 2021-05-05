MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) -- When it comes to city nicknames, traditionally it’s derived from a community’s founding trade or core business.
The city of Middletown is known as the “Forest City.”
“I think there’s a reason for that, it’s because of the tall shade trees that were very noticeable along Main Street and High Street back in the founding of the city,” explained Mayor Ben Florsheim.
Author Elizabeth Warner who wrote a book out on Middletown’s history also acknowledges the trees that lined the city streets are the source of the nickname.
She said the city had many tree-lined streets, adding that Main Street was known for what she refers to as its “fine elm and oak trees.”
There are a number of businesses that use the ‘Forest City’ nickname in their names, like Forest City Farms.
“We’ve been farming about five to six years now,” said Gabriel Russo, of Forest City Organic Farm.
Russo leases 80 acres from the city, growing a variety of veggies for the local market.
“We’re certified organic farm, we try to get local food right down to Middletown and keep it as close as possible,” Russo said.
The Forest City actually is home to a legitimate forest, according to Eric Hammerling, executive director of the nearby Connecticut Forest and Park Association.
It’s known as the Highlawn Forest of Middletown and it offers 200 acres of hiking trails.
“A lot of people go walking their dog, going for walks and runs, and remains a wonderful place for people to go outdoors to explore all the different that we have in Connecticut that are so beautiful,” Hammerling said.
