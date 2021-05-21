MILFORD, CT (WFSB) -- 20 towns in 20 days continues in Milford, is home to great beaches and so much history.
Milford, about 40 miles outside of Hartford, was first settled back in 1639, and was incorporated as a city in 1959.
Today the population is about 55,000 people.
Channel 3 chatted with Milford Mayor Ben Blake to learn a little more about the community and its history.
When asked who Milford’s most famous celebrity is, Mayor Blake said Captain Kidd. In 1699, Captain Kid came to Milford.
“Legend has it, [he] buried his treasure right here in Charles Island,” he said.
The best hidden gem is the tombolo that goes out to Charles Island.
“During the day when it's high tide, it's hidden. And then in reappears at low tide that allows you go to from Silver Sands State Park all the way out to Charles Island,” Blake said.
When it comes to the best view in Milford, Blake said it’s during the canoe race every year at the Oyster Festival.
“Coming into Milford Harbor. Finishing after a 3.5-mile canoe race. There's no better view than that,” he said.
The one place that defines Milford is the downtown area, according to Blake.
“We have the railroad station, the harbor, beaches, ball fields, the library, arts and entertainment,” he added.
Looking back at Milford’s history, Mayor Blake said both Presidents Washington and Lincoln came to visit.
“We are a town where we've been the lead of innovation from Frank Sprague's electric trolley to Simon Lake's submarine. But what we're known as is the birthplace of the lobster roll,” he said.
The best place for kids to play, in his opinion, is at low tide in the sandbars at Fort Trumbull Beach.
The best place to take an Instagram photo? “I always say that I dream the colors borrowed from a Gulf Beach sunset,” Blake said.
To sum up life in Milford, Blake said that would be “lucky. If you're lucky enough to live in Milford, you're lucky enough.”
Milford has the longest shoreline, at 17.5 miles, of any municipality here in the State.
