CANTERBURY, CT (WFSB) -- Throughout the 20 Towns in 20 Days tour, Channel 3 has been highlighting nonprofits, organizations, and charities that make an impact on their communities.
In Canterbury, a local organization goes above and beyond for its community.
The Quiet Corner Feeds the Quiet Corner aims to support locally owned restaurants, while also providing meals to residents who need it most.
The organization works to collect donations that are used to buy gift cards from local restaurants. They are then brought to the town’s public service agency and are anonymously distributed to those that need them the most.
For more information, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.