TORRINGTON, CT (WFSB) -- The 20 Towns in 20 Days tour of Torrington helped shed some light on how the Naugatuck River helped change Torrington from a town of dairy farmers to a city powered by manufacturing.
“It was an agrarian economy, you know, the hillsides were full of dairy farms for the most part,” said Mark McEachern, executive director of the Torrington Historical Society.
Settled in 1735, Torrington was known for its milk and cheese in the early days. Dairy farmers found land in the hills on either side of town.
But in the early 1800s, a wool mill opened up in the middle of town, taking advantage of the power of the Naugatuck River.
Mayor Elinor Carbone said this was the birth of an industry that changed the entire town.
“It became the central point of development of all of our neighborhoods,” Carbone said.
The Coe Brass Mill opened in 1834. With jobs available in the Naugatuck valley, people started moving down from the hills.
Dairy farming also remained a major industry until the 1900s, but two world wars created a huge demand for tools, and that was good for local factories.
Manufacturing really took off in the early part of the twentieth century, but one thing that makes Torrington’s growth unique is that it wasn’t known for a single industry.
Of course, its brass was known around the world, but they also made many other products including ice skate and roller blades, decorations for the home, and even bicycles
Torrington also continued to grow, becoming a city in 1923.
Demand for workers was high, bringing in immigrants from across Europe.
However, things slowed down after World War II, and by 1970, many of the familiar factories were gone.
“Having motors onboard submarines, we have them on some aircraft specialty vehicles, underground mining equipment,” said Larry Becker, president and owner of Reidville Hydraulics and Manufacturing.
Manufacturing is alive and well in Torrington. Reidville Hydraulics and Manufacturing makes hydraulics and low velocity-high torque engines.
Other companies make electronics, plastics and a whole range of items.
Becker said the town is perfectly located.
“We’re convenient to Route 8, we’re just off the highway, so that works out really well,” Becker said.
Meanwhile, the old mills still have a presence in town, serving as a space for retail, offices, and even homes.
“They were built as fortresses, and they’re incredibly beautiful,” Carbone said.
