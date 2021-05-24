NEWINGTON, CT (WFSB) – Each day we are shining a spotlight on a charity, organization, or non-profit that goes above and beyond to help the community.
The NCTC Performing Arts Theatre is the longest running non-profit children’s theater company in Connecticut.
The theater company caters to kids from ages 5 to 25 and puts on plays and musicals multiple times per year.
Chris DeFrancesco, President of the Board of Directors for NCTC, says their fundraising took a hit last year after they had to cancel their annual spring fundraiser.
The non-profit is doing a modified version of it this year on June 12 at Bushnell Park.
For more information, click here.
