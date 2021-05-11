NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- 20 Towns in 20 Days brought Channel 3 to the city of New Haven on Tuesday.
It was first a town way back in 1638. It didn't become a city until 1784, and it has grown since then.
The population now about 130,000 people.
New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker shared some of the best highlights the city has to offer, saying the hidden gem is the Farmington Canal trail.
The best view in New Haven, in his opinion, is Criscuolo Park.
“You can see the beautiful water out there,” he said.
The one place in New Haven that defines the town is the city’s green, and when it comes to what New Haven is known for in history? “Pizza, right? But, historically, New Haven has been a major port and has been with the Amistad.”
For families, he said East Rock Park is a great place for kids to play, and for singles, he said they can take advantage of the many, many restaurants downtown.
The best place to relax in the city is Front Street Park, he said, and the best spot to take an Instagram pic is Long Wharf.
“There’s a beautiful view of the harbor there,” he said.
One adjective to sum up life in New Haven? Elicker said “I have trouble choosing one adjective. It's, it's such an incredible city that I would say 'vibrant’.”
New Haven used to be the co-capital of Connecticut, along with Hartford, from 1701 - 1803, until Hartford became the only one.
Since then, New Haven has made itself the cultural capital of the world for its museums, its music, and its theater.
