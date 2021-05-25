GROTON, CT (WFSB) – The coastal city of Groton is filled with beautiful places and smiling faces.
Avery Point is one of the most majestic spots in the submarine capital of the world.
There is nothing that compares with the view of Avery Point in Groton.
Project Oceanology is a Groton-based non-profit dedicated to educating the public about marine sciences.
“It’s a critical environment. The more people are aware of it and how important it is to our everyday life, I think the more valuable for everybody,” said Captain Ian Morrison.
Ian Morrison is the captain of the education crew.
“I wouldn’t trade it for anything, it’s the greatest. Working on the water, there’s nothing like it in the world,” Morrison said.
“I grew up in Connecticut and spent my summers along the shoreline and since I was in third grade, I wanted to be a marine biologist and here I am,” said Callie Scheetz.
Now, Callie Scheetz is Project Oceanology’s curriculum director and she’s a hands-on teacher.
Last summer, COVID wiped out many of Project O’s programs, but next month, they’ll begin offering youth camps again and slots are still available.
“I was able to see myself as a scientist and I think that’s one of the things that Project O does best,” said Debbie Sayer, Project O educator.
They also offer adult education programs, but if you prefer just sitting back and enjoying the view, you can simply relax on a sunset cruise where you can get a close look at the New London Ledge Lighthouse.
Avery Point offers something magical for every visitor.
