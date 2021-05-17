ENFIELD, CT (WFSB) – If you’re looking for a spot by the water to go hiking, the Scantic River State Park in Enfield should be on your list.
The park is popular in the summer and attracts a lot of out-of-state visitors.
The Scantic River State Park is 784-acres with a lot of trails.
During the Mexican-American war and Civil War, that part of town used to produce thousands of pounds of gunpowder. The powder mills are well preserved ruins along the Scantic River and if you go hiking in that area, you’ll be able to get up close and personal with the nearly 200-year-old historical artifacts.
“It’s remarkably well preserved, so you get to explore, I mean like a 30-foot dam with raceway and gates,” said Matt Woodward, Explore Connecticut.
If you look at a map of Scantic River State Park, it can be tough to pick a spot to hike. There are three different sections, two in Enfield and one in East Windsor, all of which make up the park.
“I would suggest the section off Bailey Road, which is the eastern part of the park, but south of the river. It’s got the most ruins. You got, I don’t know, mile and a half, two miles of hiking trails, so that would be probably your best bet,” Woodward said.
Anthony Uccelo likes to bring his son to the river before he heads to work.
“We come here all the time. We like to hike here. It’s beautiful. You can see the water from up on the hills. It’s cool,” Uccelo said.
While people do like to go there to go swimming, tubing, and kayaking, it’s not encouraged by the state, partly because of water quality concerns, so do it at your own risk.
“It’s close. It’s not so busy and trails are clean, so nothing to worry about,” Uccelo said.
In addition to hiking, the park is a great place to fish. Trout and largemouth bass live in the waters.
Even if you don’t catch anything, it’s all about having good company.
