NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) -- As part of the 20 Towns in 20 Days series, Channel 3 is featuring stories that matter the most in cities and towns across the state.
In New Britain, the Friendship Service Center is an organization that is committed to helping those who are at risk of homelessness.
Sarah DiMaio, director of Programs at the Friendship Service Center, said the center has everything from street outreach, to a soup kitchen, emergency shelter, offers youth transitional program/housing, veterans transitional living/housing, housing for families with children, and more.
It also provides 6,500 meals per month.
The center has been around since 1968.
For more information, click here.
