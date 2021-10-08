SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) – On Friday, Channel 3 took 20 towns to Southington to show off the incredible things about the town.
In fact, Friday kicked off the second weekend of the popular Apple Harvest Festival.
The festival continues this weekend. There is a carnival, along with awesome food and drinks. Apple fritters are also a big hit. It’s also the arts and crafts weekend.
“Weather last weekend was amazing. Crowds were amazing. Today great weather again so we’re expecting big crowds again. Getting a cooler tomorrow and Sunday,” said festival coordinator David Lapreay.
(1) comment
Not to mention shootings, stabbings, carjackings, and bank robberies. Sounds more dangerous than Dodge City.
