HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Hartford is a city known for its shops, restaurants, and its parks.
There is so much that the capital city offers when it comes to the outdoors.
One of the most majestic spots in the entire city is the newly iconic Dunkin' Donuts Park, where the Hartford Yard Goats play.
Inside the park, the first stop is the Yard Goats Clubhouse.
“It’s beautiful. When we were building the ballpark, it was important to us to make sure that the players were comfortable. If you treat your players well, that really does pay dividends down the road,” said General Manager Mike Abramson.
She said the “Goats Pen” is a lot swankier than just about any other minor league clubhouse.
Now that the start of the season is so close, the uniforms are ready to go and will be hanging in players lockers before opening day, just a week away.
“This clubhouse has been entombed for almost 19 months at this point, so seeing the uniforms out laundered and ready to go is a good sign,” Abramson.
Of course, a Yard Goats’ most important moments happen after they leave the clubhouse.
“This is what every kid dreams of, is walking out of these doors into this dugout and onto the field,” Abramson explained.
He said the dugout is designed with ‘one goat eye on the present, and another on the future.’
“The purpose of these guys being in the minor league parks is to get them ready to be in the major league parks. Your dugouts are going to be the same, the field dimensions are the same, it’s just all of the surrounding stuff that might be different,” Abramson said.
The entire Yard Goats family is going above and beyond to prepare for the first home game in 19 months.
“It really does feel like we are going to represent the grand reopening of the state. We’re really excited about that. And we take that responsibility really seriously,” Abramson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.