NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- The next stop on the 20 Towns in 20 Days tour is New Haven.
The Elm City is known for its pizza, but New Haven also offers limitless opportunities to enjoy outdoor activities, like the Alling Memorial Golf Club.
Pat Paulson enjoys every single stroke at Alling Memorial Golf Club in New Haven.
The course is basically Pat’s front yard; he’s been a regular there for nearly 60 years.
He says the Alling Memorial Golf Club was built in 1930 and dips into New Haven and East Haven, and is a great way to enjoy the thrills of being outdoors and competing with your buddies.
“I love playing with the guys up here. They’re the best. It’s very competitive and, we all shake hands when we are done. We can’t wait for the next day,” Paulson said.
There also is a sense of community and history at the course, which is tucked into 108 acres just a few miles from downtown New Haven.
Reuben Taylor and former club pro Richard Mead have been friends for more than 70 years after first playing and falling in love with golf there as kids.
“I really studied the game and the swing and how to play. The golf welcomed me when I was a young kid,” Mead said.
Now Richard, Rueben, Pat and just about all the regulars are passionate about welcoming new players at the club by sponsoring a ‘First Tee’ program, which introduces kids to golf who likely wouldn’t normally get the chance to play.
Alling Memorial is a public course which means everyone can play there and the green fees are among the most affordable in the state.
