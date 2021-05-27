CANTERBURY, CT (WFSB) -- The final stop on the 20 Towns in 20 Days tour is Canterbury.
The lovely little community is packed with dozens of beautiful spots where you can spend some quality time with your family, like the Baldwin Brook Farm.
While you can enjoy the heritage breed hens at the farm, Baldwin Brook is also a great place to make some new friends, like little piglets.
However, the stars of the show might just be the adorable baby calves and bulls. If you visit, you might even be able to feed them.
Mavis Newton and her husband Chris own the farm, and sell their products including eggs, cheese, and meats in about 40 stores, all listed at BaldwinBrookFarm.com.
But, they love when families visit in person.
“I love children and I really want them to know that milk comes from a cow, not from a bottle or from the store, and that the farm fresh eggs are coming from the chickens,” Mavis Newton said.
When they started the farm in 2004, they had just one dairy cow. Now, raw milk is by far Baldwin Brook’s biggest money maker.
Even the nondairy drinkers appreciate the beautiful cows. Special event rentals is the fastest growing part of the business, as apparently many people just want to hang out with them, and they are utterly awesome.
Mavis said new customers show up all the time to make new friends, enjoy new products, and of course take in the farm's natural beauty.
“I think more and more people are experiencing how important it is to buy local, to buy fresh, to know where there milk is produced, to know where their meats are produced, to know their farmer,” she said.
