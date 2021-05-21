MILFORD, CT (WFSB) -- The 20 Towns in 20 Days tour ended up in Milford on Friday.
One of the big attractions in town is Silver Sands State Park, especially when the sandbar appears at low tide, connecting to Charles Island.
The island is a bird sanctuary for herons and egrets and is off limits through September 9. The 14-acre island is a half mile from shore.
The sandbar, which is technically called a “tombolo,” makes the island accessible for roughly two hours twice a day.
The journey to the island can be risky if you don’t manage your time properly.
“If you don’t make it back in time, unfortunately you do get stuck. Coast Guard comes. If you try to walk out while the tide is coming in, unfortunately there are rip tides right in the middle that can sweep you away,” said Alex Bowersox, of Silver Sands maintenance.
With the weather warming up and COVID restrictions loosening, many are excited to celebrate at the beach.
Outdoor recreation is one Connecticut’s biggest industries. State parks like Silver Sands play a crucial role in getting the gears turning again this summer.
“So much of our state is classified as either urban or suburban, state parks, town open spaces, land trust property too it’s just so important. People need to get outside. We know that it makes people happier and healthier,” said Honor Lawler, of Milford.
Locals love walking down the boardwalk, building rock towers, and chilling by the water in the spring.
Soon people like Grayson Englethot will be swimming and sailing.
“I love doing it. It’s super fun. I especially love it when water gets on the boat on a hot day and the wind,” Englethot said.
During the height of the pandemic, Silver Sands become a spot where locals could relax and reduce their stress.
“This year, it’ll be great to get together. Have this be a meeting spot with friends you haven’t seen in a while and hangout with them. So yeah, super pumped. Get all the ice cream we can,” said Naagma Timakondu, of Milford.
If you have Connecticut license plates, parking is paid for at all state parks in Connecticut.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.