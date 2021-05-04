HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- As part of the 20 Towns in 20 Days series, Channel 3 is visiting cities and towns across the state to learn more about the important organizations based there.
In Hartford, the Greatest Need Children’s Fund at the Connecticut Children’s Medical Center Foundation was established to ensure that children being treated at Connecticut Children’s have the best care possible.
Dianna Pategas, Vice President for Stewardship and Donor Relations at Connecticut Children’s, said the fund helps get the best people to the hospital to treat the children.
The fund helps pay for expenses that are unexpected, and also helps the hospital treat the 40-50 children showing up in the emergency department daily who are suffering from mental health crises related to the pandemic.
This year, the Foundation is hoping children will support other children by setting up ‘Sip Stands’ in July. Money donated will go to the Greatest Need Children’s Fund.
For information about ‘Sip Stands,’ click here.
To make a donation to the fund, click here.
