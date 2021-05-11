NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- When you ask people what New Haven is known for, they’ll likely say its pizza or its world-famous university.
However, the Elm City almost had to change its nickname.
The nickname dates all the way back to the late 1600s.
“In 1686, the first two elms were planted as a gift to Reverend James Pierpont, who was the minister of the First Church, which is today, the Center Church on the green, still standing,” said Jason Bischoff-Wurstle, of the New Haven Museum.
One hundred years later, it really took off, when James Hillhouse started the first public planting program in the U.S., planting elm trees around the green and the city.
“He kicked off this idea and it was really revolutionary at the time and it created this canopy of beautiful elm trees that New Haven became known for,” Bischoff-Wurstle said.
In the 1800s New Haven grew, and so did those elms.
However, thanks to the hurricane of 1938, along with Dutch Elm disease, many of those big, beautiful elms would get wiped out by the 1950s.
“New Haven’s namesake kind of disappeared. We lost most of those original elm trees,” Bischoff-Wurstle said.
That was until the 1980s when the New Haven Garden Club raised money to, once again, plant elms around the green, restoring a nickname and making sure the Elm City would just be that for generations to come.
“This campaign in the 1980s was so important, because it brought back the elms and there was an actual time, in recent history where there was a discussion, should we be called the Elm City anymore, because we don’t have any elm trees,” Bischoff-Wurstle said.
The New Haven Museum is now back open three days a week, but you need to make reservations.
Click here for more information.
