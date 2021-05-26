TORRINGTON, CT (WFSB) – A non-profit in Torrington is making music the entire community can enjoy.
The Torrington Symphony Orchestra has been around since 1961 and is comprised of area residents who are mostly volunteer.
Harris Daigle, the President of the Torrington Symphony Orchestra, has been performing with the orchestra since 1970.
The last time the group was able to come together in concert was in December of 2019 and they have not physically been together since.
Since pandemic restrictions have eased in Connecticut, the plan is for them to begin rehearsals together in person in mid-July and their first concert together will be on August 6 at Coe Park in Torrington.
The concert will be free.
For more information, click here.
