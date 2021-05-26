TORRINGTON, CT (WFSB) -- The 20 Towns in 20 Days tour stopped in Torrington on Wednesday.
The city of Torrington has a lot to offer when it comes to hiking and public spaces.
In the summer, parking lots fill up at beautiful hiking areas, like Sunnybrook State Park.
At nearly 500 acres, the park is a great spot to bring a frisbee or football and hangout this summer.
“There’s some really nice waterfalls and stuff around here, especially if you go a little bit this way. The first trail on the right there’s a waterfall,” explained Samantha Chrzanowski, of Torrington.
There are also 1-mile or 3-mile hiking loops, and the trails are mostly flat along brooks and creeks, but there are some hilly sections too.
“If you go up the blue trail and take the orange loop, then there’s another pond and it’s called Flyer’s Pond. Lots of beavers up there,” said Judy Witt, of Torrington.
Elyza and Zachary Stearns, of Winsted, said they like driving to Sunnybrook for some tranquility.
“You can go running. There are hilly spots up there if you like to hike. There’s a river over here. A flat walk over here,” they said.
On a recent visit, Torrington resident Gail Royer stopped by the park to see nesting blue herons but instead ran into a couple of bears.
“The bears were just down by the water taking a drink and we clapped our hands and they left. They’re always good that way,” she said.
Within 3 miles of Main Street in Torrington, you can be on the John Muir trail at Sunnybrook State Park. The mayor of Torrington says this park is a true hidden gem.
“If you’re seeking peaks, it’s not the trail you want to be on. But for a nice cool walk on a hot sunny day, it is the place you want to be,” said Torrington Mayor Elinor Carbone.
