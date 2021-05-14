VERNON, CT (WFSB) -- During the 20 Towns in 20 Days tour of Vernon, Channel 3 learned more about Strong Family Farm.
The Strong Family Farm has been part of the landscape and Vernon community since the late 1800s.
In 2013, it became a became a 501(c)3 nonprofit agricultural education center where children, families, individuals and community groups can experience an authentic family farm environment.
For more information about the farm, click here.
