MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) -- The city of Middletown is home to the popular Wadsworth Falls State Park, which offers everything the family is looking for.
The park is home to picnic areas, swimming holes, fishing opportunities, and some good hiking as well.
Wadsworth Falls is on the south side entrance. You can park there and only be a 100 yards away from the falls.
There's also a hike to the base of the water and you can get a view from up top. But there's a lot more to the park than just the waterfall.
"The hiking trails are beautiful, you know, there's some great tree cover in here so it's shaded. There's a number of streams that come through the park. On the northern edge of the park is my favorite trail - the Laurel Brook Trail,” said Will Healey, media relations manager for Connecticut’s Dept. of Energy and Environmental Protection.
The Coginchaug River flows through Wadsworth Falls State Park. It's a great local spot for trout fishing.
"It's a very nice park. It's very comfortable. It's easy access. It's easy fishing. Sometimes I bring my great niece down here, Riley, she loves to trout fish. My wife Jan comes along to watch her, make sure she's not in the river,” said Tom Capega, a Rock Fall fisherman.
The park is 276 acres, offering plenty of space for biking, hiking, yoga, fishing, you name it.
"Today I was doing some work around the house and decided I had enough of that. It's a nice day. I wanted to do a little bit of fishing. I just got here. And you know hopefully I'll see what my luck brings. Maybe go home with a couple of trout and maybe have a little meal tonight,” said Rick Alleva, of Cromwell.
