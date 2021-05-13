WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) -- During the 20 Towns in 20 Days series, Channel 3 is highlighting businesses, families, and charities that are going the extra mile to make a difference in the community.
In Waterbury, teenager Maggie Bellemare is working on an Eagle Scout project.
She’s working to raise $3,000 to help Safe Haven of Greater Waterbury, which is a shelter and support organization for survivors of domestic violence.
She hopes to purchase 150 blankets that will be given to women and children coming into the shelter. She also plans to use the funds to re-tile and paint different sections of Safe Haven’s buildings.
For more information or to donate to her GoFundMe, click here.
Maggie joined the Scouts BSA in 2019 (formerly the Boy Scouts) when girls were first allowed in. Her dad has long been involved with the Boy Scouts.
Maggie has a couple of other badges to earn, but with this project, she is on track to attain the Eagle Scout ranking by June.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.