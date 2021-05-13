WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) -- On Thursday, 20 Towns in 20 Days visits Waterbury.
The Brass City features plenty of outdoor spots where the whole family can enjoy spending time while leaving their wallets at home.
Waterbury’s signature park, Fulton Park, was once a hidden gem that shines brightly again, thanks to local volunteers.
Recently Waterbury Alderman Michael Salvio planted a lilac bush at Fulton Park, which is a place where he’s spent countless hours over more than 60 years.
“This is my backyard, where I lived as a child. We didn't have a backyard and Fulton Park was our backyard,” Salvio said.
He lived within walking distance of Fulton Park his entire life.
“We used to skate here in the 1950s,” he said. “As you can see it’s a beautiful park plenty of foliage plenty of flowers.”
The park isn’t just pretty, but in many ways, it represents the best of Waterbury.
A little more than a decade ago, Fulton Park was falling apart and filling up with garbage.
“It was heartbreaking,” Salvio said.
So, he and other volunteers refused to let that gem of a park fade away.
They began organizing huge biannual clean-up drives, and even raised money for renovations by selling ‘I love Fulton Park’ t-shirts.
“Whenever there’s a need, people in Waterbury come together. They volunteer, they do what they need to do to fix things,” Salvio said.
Now the park is gleaming again, and the city even added a new splash pad and recently renovated the iconic stone warming hut thanks to $800,000 thousand in federal and state grants.
Waterbury resident Brian Shelby-Hampton said the park has been a Godsend, especially during the pandemic.
“Pretty much just use it for exercise, fresh air, and as you said, stay sane, still be safe, social distance and get out of the house,” he said.
Salvio stresses Fulton Park has always been a place for everyone. If you visit, you're not just a guest.
“What we are is a Waterbury family. All of us,” he said.
