ENFIELD, CT (WFSB) – Enfield is home to the Lego Corporation and a whole lot more.
Channel 3 caught up with Enfield’s mayor to break it all down.
Enfield, which is on the Connecticut and Massachusetts state line actually used to be part of Massachusetts in 1683 when it was settled.
Annexed in Connecticut in 1749, the population today is around 45,000 people.
Mayor Michael Ludwick talks about what makes the town so extraordinary.
The most famous alum from Enfield?
“So, it could be any of three: Mary Baskerville, current women’s basketball player at Providence College; Craig Janney, former high school hockey player who played with the Bruins and the Blues; and Elijah Churchill who was American Revolutionary soldier who got an award that turned out to be the Purple Heart,” Ludwick said.
Ludwick says the best hidden gem is Parson’s Road boat launch.
The place that defines the town? Ludwick said, “The Bigelow Commons apartment complex. It’s a former carpet mill from the 1900s that was refurbished and is on the National Historical Registry.”
As for the best view, Ludwick says the Scantric River or behind the high school midday when the sun comes down in the Connecticut Valley.
What is Enfield known for in history?
“That we have the Hazardville Gunpowder Factory and I think that’s what we’re know for probably best,” Ludwick said.
If you are looking for a place to bring kids to play, Ludwick says there are parks all over town and they are going to have a splash pad at Parkman in the summer.
If you’re single and looking for a place to meet people, “we actually have a community college, or we have restaurants all over town and coffee shops where I know a lot of young people meet,” Ludwick said.
If you’re looking to get a good Instagram picture, Ludwick says at town hall.
As for one adjective to describe life in Enfield, Ludwick said, “unique, we consider ourselves the center of the universe in this town and we’re unique because our location between Hartford, Springfield, New York and Boston.”
The mayor says what also makes Enfield more extraordinary is the quality of life and the town’s goal is to attract young families who will plant roots and settle down to stay.
