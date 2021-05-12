WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) -- 20 Towns in 20 Days headed to Windsor on Wednesday.
The Hartford suburb has beautiful scenery, and a very rich history.
The town is about 7 miles north of Hartford and was established in 1633.
According to the mayor, that makes it the oldest town or city in the state.
Windsor Mayor Don Trinks said the most famous alum is probably Oliver Ellsworth, one of the signers of the Constitution and one of the creators of it.
The best hidden gem is a toss-up in his opinion, between Northwest Park and Washington Park.
He adds that the best view comes from the railroad trestle over the Farmington River from Palisado Avenue.
“It's extraordinary. Every day, there's a dozen people there taking photos,” Trinks said.
The one place that defines Windsor, he said, is the Palisado Green. “The old houses that the Historical Society. It's where Windsor was really created,” he said.
In history, Windsor is known for tobacco. Right now, Trinks said the town is home to a lot of international companies.
The best place to take a date is the tavern in the center of town, or a local coffee shop, and the best places for kids to play are Sharson Park and Stroh Park.
For that Instagram-worthy photo spot, Trinks said head to the railroad bridge, “because it’s so majestic. It’s so beautiful, built in 1867. If you go down there you, you think you're in the middle of Vermont.”
In a message to sum up life in town, Mayor Trinks said “They're very content. They're proud of their town. I'm going to say happy. I'm happy.”
Windsor prides itself on its history, sharing a bit of it with Wethersfield and Hartford, those three entities coming together to make the Colony of Connecticut in the late 1630s.
