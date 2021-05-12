WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) -- Wednesday’s 20 Towns in 20 Days trip heads to Windsor.
Close to Hartford, Windsor Meadows State Park is going to be one of the best access points in the state for the Connecticut River.
It offers a great place for those looking to kayak, canoe, or even go fishing.
“It’s a great place to fish. Right now, I’m fishing for shad and the white perch are in right now and they’re pretty big. I like this area because this used to be the fishing area of the Indians,” said Hartford fisherman Harry Lee.
Windsor Meadows State Park is an undeveloped forest on the Connecticut River, a few miles north of Hartford.
Harry Lee said he enjoys visiting Windsor Meadows to get a break from the city life.
“There’s a peregrine falcon that nests on the bridge, the bridge, Bissel Bridge. I fish for stripers, I fish for large-mouth bass, small-mouth bass. It’s a very enjoyable place,” he said.
Living in a busy area, he added that he has spent a lot of time on the banks of the Connecticut River since the pandemic hit.
“You can enjoy nature here. You’ll see peregrines. You’ll see eagles. You’ll see coyotes here, beaver, even a river otter comes through every once in a while,” Lee said.
Matt Woodward is a lifelong Connecticut hiker and a blogger for an outdoor adventure website called Explore Connecticut. He said Windsor Meadows State Park is mainly known for its boat launch. If you have a kayak or a boat, you can take a cruise down the Connecticut River.
“There’s boat launch about three miles away in Hartford. You can go down 9 miles. If you wanted to do an overnight trip, there’s River Highlands State Park that has river camping sites,” Woodward said.
You don’t need to own a boat or a fishing rod to enjoy the park. There are hiking and biking options as well.
“It’s also kind of like an unassuming hub. You’ve not only got this walking path behind me and that’s like two-thirds of a mile, but you’ve also got the Captain John Bissel multi-purpose trail and that connects on up to the bridge here, the Bissel Bridge,” Woodward added.
If you’re thinking of visiting, watch out for the poison ivy. There is a lot of it around. The new leaves are extra shiny and oily with a reddish tint.
