WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) -- During the 20 Towns in 20 Days series, Channel 3 headed to Windsor to learn a little more about its history.
The town was known for having thousands of acres of tobacco crops during the 20th century.
Tobacco once was Connecticut’s cash crop, and Windsor was the center of that cash flow.
At the height of tobacco growth in the early 20th century, Windsor was filled with tobacco farms.
“There were 12 tobacco farms in Windsor,” said Duane Adams, of the CT Valley Tobacco Museum.
He has worked 46 summers on Shade Tobacco Farms, and started working on his first tobacco farm in Windsor when he was 14.
Adams said Windsor’s location made it easier to grow the crop.
“You not only had the Connecticut River, with the rich soil on the CT river, but you also had the Farmington River. It has to be soil that drains well,” Adams said.
The soil that grows in parts of Connecticut earned the nickname "Windsor soil.”
Tobacco grown there was primarily used to make cigar wrappers.
During its height between the 1920s and 1960s, thousands of people worked on farms in Windsor, including teenagers, college students, and migrant workers.
Now, very few farms in Windsor grow tobacco with acreage dwindling from the thousands to the dozens.
“There’s a lot that are growing 20 acres, 30 acres, and a lot is on rented land,” Adams said.
Places like the Connecticut Valley Tobacco Museum serve as a reminder of the rich history of the crop, and the people that made it happen.
