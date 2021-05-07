EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Throughout the 20 Towns in 20 Days tour, Channel 3 is showcasing the stories happening in the community, businesses serving local families, and talking with organizations that are making a positive impact of peoples’ lives.
Wishes on Wheels, Inc. is a non-profit organization in East Hartford that raises money exclusively for the Make-A-Wish Foundation.
This is their 21st year in donating, and so far, they have raised $2 million for Make-A-Wish since their founding.
Their annual Wishes on Wheels Convoy event happens in September, and coming up on May 22 is the Wishes on Wheels Truck Show at the Hebron Fairgrounds.
For more information on the organization, click here.
