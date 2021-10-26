SUFFIELD, CT (WFSB) - A 20-year-old Uconn student has died after being hit by a car on Saturday night.
The hit-and-run crash happened around 10:30 p.m. in the area of Thrall Avenue at Route 159.
When emergency services arrived, they attempted life saving measures, but the woman did not make it.
She's been identified as 20-year-old Meghan Voisine, of Suffield.
The car involved fled the scene after the accident. Police said Monday that the the car involved was found and taken by police. A possible driver has been identified.
The University of Connecticut released a statement extending their deepest condolences to Meghan's family and friends.
According to UConn, Meghan was a junior studying marketing. She attended Seton Hall University before transferring to UConn for the fall semester in 2020. The school says that she was an active member of Gamma Phi Beta sorority, and the Women in Business student organization. She was well liked among her classmates and professors.
The UConn Dean of students urges students to contact UConn Student Health and Wellness Mental Health if they need help or resources to cope with this difficult loss.
