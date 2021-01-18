HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - As the U.S. prepares for a new president to take office, the nation's death toll from the coronavirus is nearing the 400,000 mark.
In Connecticut, those 75 and older have begun receiving their vaccines.
RELATED: CT Vaccine Rollout: Where to register for a vaccine if you’re eligible
By the end of this week, 200,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine will arrive in Connecticut. State leaders are also expected to announce which groups will get the greenlight next.
All of this as the incoming Biden Administration hopes to speed up the vaccination process nationwide.
Connecticut’s “Phase 1B” has grown to 1.3 million people. Residents 75 and older have already started getting vaccinated. This phase also includes essential workers and those living in congregate facilities.
Gov. Ned Lamont said plans are in the works to soon add in people over the age of 65 and anyone with underlying health conditions that put them at greater risk of contracting COVID-19.
On the national front, President-elect Joe Biden said he's focusing on getting 100 million doses of the vaccine out within the first 100-days of his administration.
“And in order to do that, we have to look at the supply for sure,” said Dr. Rochelle Walensky, incoming Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director. “We have to titrate and make sure that there are enough people getting vaccinated, but not too many as to overwhelm the system.”
Meanwhile, the CDC reported that at least 88 cases of a highly contagious coronavirus variant first identified in the UK were confirmed in 14-states, including Connecticut.
“It's about doubling every week,” said Dr. Scott Gottlieb, former commissioner, Food and Drug Administration. “That's the experience from other countries and that's the experience we've seen so far in the United States.”
Lamont said he’s optimistic most people will be vaccinated by the end of the summer.
Anyone eligible to make an appointment can look up information about it here.
