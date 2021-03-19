HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Connecticut-based insurance and investment company The Hartford confirmed on Thursday that it was approached by global insurer Chubb Limited.
Experts warned that a move like that could lead to higher insurance rates and layoffs.
In a press release, The Hartford said it received an “unsolicited, non-binding proposal” from Chubb, to acquire the company.
The press release went on to say “The Hartford’s Board of Directors is carefully considering the proposal with the assistance of its financial and legal advisors. The Board of Directors is committed to acting in the best interests of shareholders over the long term.”
An economics expert from Quinnipiac University said it has been a rough year for insurance companies because of the COVID-19 pandemic, so a merge may help both companies with their profits.
The proposal already impacted The Hartford’s stocks. Shares on Thursday surged more than 19 percent.
For customers, a takeover could mean a change with insurance rates.
"The result is that the consumers have fewer choices to go to and fewer choices translate into higher prices," said Frederick McKinney, Carlton Highsmith Chair of Innovation and Entrepreneurship.
For employees, it could mean potential layoffs.
The Hartford currently employs 18,500 employees nationwide, and 6,100 in Connecticut.
“You have a situation where one company acquires another company, then you’re likely to have some duplication of people for services,” McKinney said. “There might be some consolidation or rationalization in the company as a result of the acquisition.”
Chubb Limited said a combination of the two companies is, "strategically and financially for both sets of shareholders and other constituencies."
It said it has not received a response to the proposal yet. No agreement has been reached and there's no assurance any transaction will result from future discussions.
Currently, The Hartford is valued at more than $23 billion.
