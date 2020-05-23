BETHLEHEM, CT (WFSB) - Another popular Connecticut fair has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Board of Directors for the Bethlehem Fair issued a statement that reads in part:
"It is with heavy hearts that we announce the cancellaon of the 2020 Bethlehem Fair.
After much discussion and consideration, the Board of Directors has made this incredibly diﬃcult decision as a result of the current global pandemic, COVID-19. As always, our top priority is the safety of our patrons, exhibitors, volunteers, and vendors. With the situation rapidly evolving, none of us know what regulations will be in place this September. The Bethlehem Fair takes many months of planning, not only for our volunteers, but also for our exhibitors and vendors. Out of consideration for their me and eﬀorts, we feel that making this decision now is in the best interest of everyone involved.
If you have any questions or concerns, please email us at Oﬃce@BethlehemFair.com.
Thank you to our loyal volunteers, vendors, advertisers, and patrons for your continued support of the Bethlehem Fair. We wish you all the best during these challenging mes. We look forward to seeing you in 2021, when we will return bigger and beer than ever."
Officials say that the 2021 Bethlehem Fair, for the time being, is still scheduled to go on as planned.
Several prominent fairs have been canceled within the last two weeks alone, including those in Berlin, Durham, and Woodstock.
