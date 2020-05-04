NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) - An annual summer competition has been canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak.
The 2020 ShopRite Nutmeg State Games was scheduled to take place in New Britain in June, July and August.
"The challenges and uncertainty that COVID-19 has presented make it impossible for our organization to appropriately plan, organize and put on our numerous sporting events in a safe environment," organizers wrote in a statement that was released on Monday.
Organizers said registered athletes and teams have three options.
They can transfer the registrations to the 2021 Nutmeg State Games, donate the registration fees to the Nutmeg State Games or receive a refund.
More information can be found on the event's website here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.