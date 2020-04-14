LAKEVILLE, CT (WFSB) - SRO America and Lime Rock Park canceled their 2020 Touring Car Festival.
The festival was set for May 8 - May 9.
It was initially announced that the event would be rescheduled, but organizers said they had to revisit the decision due to the continuing coronavirus outbreak.
“We appreciate the commitment to the event by the entire Lime Rock Park staff,” said Greg Gill, SRO America President and CEO. “We kept juggling calendar dates, but inevitably, it was decided that the best approach for a successful Touring Car Festival was to move on to planning for the 2021 season.”
Fans who previously purchased tickets for the event will receive a communication regarding their options and next steps in the coming days, organizers said.
Lime Rock Park extended its temporary closure through May 20, 2020, in accordance with a recent executive order issued by Gov. Ned Lamont, which closes all non-essential businesses across the state in the effort to prevent the transmission of COVID-19.
The closure affects any previously scheduled track rentals at the facility through May 20.
Park staff will continue to work within the “Stay Safe, Stay Home” policy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.