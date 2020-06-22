CROMWELL, CT (WFSB) - The Travelers Championship announced its player field for the 2020 tournament.
The field boasts nine of the top 10 golfers, according to the Official World Golf Ranking.
The players include Rory McIlroy (No. 1), Jon Rahm (No. 2), Justin Thomas (No. 3), Brooks Koepka (No. 4), Dustin Johnson (No. 5), Patrick Reed (No. 6), Patrick Cantlay (No. 7), Webb Simpson (No. 9) and Xander Schauffele (No. 10).
This year’s field of 156 players currently includes 109 who have won at least one PGA Tour event and 10 players who have won the tournament at TPC River Highlands: Defending champion Chez Reavie (2019), three-time winner Bubba Watson (2010, 2015 and 2018), Jordan Spieth (2017), Russell Knox (2016), Kevin Streelman (2014), Marc Leishman (2012), Stewart Cink (1997 and 2008), Hunter Mahan (2007), J.J. Henry (2006) and Phil Mickelson (2001 and 2002).
The Travelers Championship will be a television-only even. No fans will be in attendance due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
It's set for June 25 - June 28 at the TPC River Highlands in Cromwell. The final two rounds will be broadcast on Channel 3. The first two will be on the Golf Channel.
The complete player field is as follows:
- An, Byeong Hun
- Ancer, Abraham
- Armour, Ryan
- Baddeley, Aaron
- Berger, Daniel
- Bjerregaard, Lucas
- Blair, Zac
- Bradley, Keegan
- Brown, Scott
- Bryan, Wesley
- Burgoon, Bronson
- Burns, Sam
- Cabrera Bello, Rafa
- Cantlay, Patrick
- Casey, Paul
- Cauley, Bud
- Chalmers, Greg
- Champ, Cameron
- Chappell, Kevin
- Cink, Stewart
- Clark, Wyndham
- Conners, Corey
- Cook, Austin
- Dahmen, Joel
- Day, Jason
- DeChambeau, Bryson
- Donald, Luke
- Duncan, Tyler
- Every, Matt
- Finau, Tony
- Fitzpatrick, Matthew
- Frittelli, Dylan
- Furyk, Jim
- Garcia, Sergio
- Garnett, Brice
- Gay, Brian
- Glover, Lucas
- Gooch, Talor
- Gordon, Will
- Grace, Branden
- Griffin, Lanto
- Grillo, Emiliano
- Hadley, Chesson
- Hahn, James
- Harman, Brian
- Harrington, Scott
- Henley, Russell
- Henry, J.J.
- Higgs, Harry
- Hoag, Bo
- Hoffman, Charley
- Hoge, Tom
- Homa, Max
- Horschel, Billy
- Hossler, Beau
- Hovland, Viktor
- Hubbard, Mark
- Hughes, Mackenzie
- Im, Sungjae
- Johnson, Dustin
- Johnson, Zach
- Jones, Matt
- Kang, Sung
- Kim, Michael
- Kim, Si Woo
- Kisner, Kevin
- Kizzire, Patton
- Knox, Russell
- Koepka, Brooks
- Kokrak, Jason
- Kuest, Peter
- Lashley, Nate
- Lee, Danny
- Lee, Kyoung-Hoon
- Leishman, Marc
- List, Luke
- Long, Adam
- Love III, Davis
- Lovemark, Jamie
- Lowry, Shane
- Mahan, Hunter
- Malnati, Peter
- McCarthy, Denny
- McDowell, Graeme
- McIlroy, Rory
- Merritt, Troy
- Mickelson, Phil
- Mitchell, Keith
- Moore, Ryan
- Morikawa, Collin
- Muñoz, Sebastián
- Murray, Grayson
- Na, Kevin
- NeSmith, Matthew
- Niemann, Joaquin
- Noh, Seung-Yul
- Norlander, Henrik
- Oosthuizen, Louis
- Ortiz, Carlos
- Palmer, Ryan
- Pan, C.T.
- Poston, J.T.
- Potter, Jr., Ted
- Poulter, Ian
- Putnam, Andrew
- Rahm, Jon
- Reavie, Chez
- Redman, Doc
- Reed, Patrick
- Rodgers, Patrick
- Rose, Justin
- Ryder, Sam
- Schauffele, Xander
- Scheffler, Scottie
- Schenk, Adam
- Schwartzel, Charl
- Shelton, Robby
- Simpson, Webb
- Singh, Vijay
- Sloan, Roger
- Smith, Cameron
- Snedeker, Brandt
- Spaun, J.J.
- Spieth, Jordan
- Stallings, Scott
- Stanley, Kyle
- Steele, Brendan
- Straka, Sepp
- Streelman, Kevin
- Stricker, Steve
- Stroud, Chris
- Stuard, Brian
- Swafford, Hudson
- Taylor, Vaughn
- Theegala, Sahith
- Thomas, Justin
- Thompson, Michael
- Todd, Brendon
- Trainer, Martin
- Tringale, Cameron
- Tway, Kevin
- Van Pelt, Bo
- Varner III, Harold
- Vegas, Jhonattan
- Wallace, Matt
- Watson, Bubba
- Werenski, Richy
- Willett, Danny
- Wise, Aaron
- Wolff, Matthew
- Woodland, Gary
- Zhang, Xinjun
More information about the Travelers Championship can be found on the event's website here.
