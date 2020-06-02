HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - With June being National Safety Month and the U.S. devastated by the coronavirus pandemic this year, a new study ranked the safest states in the country.
The personal-finance website WalletHub on Tuesday released its report on 2020's Safest States in America.
Connecticut ranked 9th.
In order to determine the most secure states, WalletHub said it compared the 50 states across 53 key metrics. The data included the state’s coronavirus support, assaults per capita and the unemployment rate.
Here are the key metrics that contributed to Connecticut's rank:
- 16th in WalletHub's “States Offering the Most Coronavirus Support” score
- 14th in murders and non-negligent manslaughters per capita
- 7th in assaults per capita
- 12th in loss amounts from climate disasters per capita
- 23rd in job security
- 11th in fatal occupational injuries per 100,000 full-time workers
- 10th in fatalities per 100 million vehicle miles of travel
- 19th in bullying incidence rate
- 9th in sex offenders per capita
- 7th in share of uninsured population
The top three safest states were Maine, Vermont and Minnesota.
The states at the bottom of the list were Florida, Louisiana and Mississippi.
WalletHub's full report can be viewed on its website here.
