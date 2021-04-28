(WFSB) -- After country fairs and festivals were cancelled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, many are picking back up this year.
Here's a list of upcoming country fairs and festivals across Connecticut:
July
North Stonington Agricultural Fair: July 8 – 11
August
North Branford Potato & Corn Festival: Aug. 5-8
Lebanon Country Fair: Aug. 6 – 9
Litchfield County 4-H Fair: Aug. 6 – 8
Middlesex & New Haven County 4-H Fair: Aug. 6 - 8
Bridgewater Country Fair: Aug. 20 -22
Wolcott Country Fair: Aug. 20 – 22
Milford Oyster Festival: Aug. 21
Brooklyn Fair: Aug. 26 – 29
Chester Fair: Aug. 27- 29
Terryville Lions Country Fair: Aug. 27 – 29
September
Haddam Neck Fair: Sept. 3 – 6
Woodstock Fair: Sept. 3 – 6
Goshen Fair: Sept. 3 – 6
Hebron Harvest Fair: Sept. 9 – 12
North Haven Fair: Sept. 9 – 12
Wapping Fair: Sept. 9 – 12
Bethlehem Fair: Sept. 10 – 12
Four Town Fair: Sept. 16 – 19
Berlin Lions Agricultural Fair: Sept. 17 – 19
Guilford Fair: Sept. 17 – 19
Orange Country Fair: Sept. 18 – 19
Durham Fair: Sept. 23 - 26
October
Harwinton Fair: Oct. 1 – 3
Portland Fair: Oct. 1 – 3
Southington Apple Harvest: Oct. 1-3 & Oct. 8-10
Don't see your fair listed? Email the information to WFSBContentProducer@meredith.com.
