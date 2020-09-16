HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – It is still five months away, the organizers are pulling the plug on the 2021 Connecticut Flower and Garden Show.
The event was supposed to be held on the last weekend of February at the Connecticut Convention Center in Hartford.
Those who plan the expo say the show used every inch of the space in the Exhibition Hall and making booths socially distanced, adding one-way aisles, and limiting the number of people inside would be difficult and impact profits for vendors.
North East Expos also puts on the Fishing and Outdoor Show at Mohegan Sun and Fishing and Hunting Show at the Convention Center. A decision has not been made yet about those 2021 shows.
