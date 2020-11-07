DANBURY, CT (WFSB) - Two people were injured and twenty-two people are without a place to call home after a fire broke out at a residence in Danbury Saturday afternoon.
Officials say it happened at a home on Rowan Street.
Crews were met with heavy smoke and fire conditions upon arrival, prompting officials to sound a third alarm, which requires mutual aid be brought to the scene.
A firefighter and a civilian were transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
All 22 occupants, sixteen adults and six children, that were displaced are being assisted by the Red Cross.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
