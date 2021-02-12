Virus Outbreak Variant

This 2020 electron microscope image provided by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases - Rocky Mountain Laboratories shows SARS-CoV-2 virus particles which cause COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells cultured in a lab. Viruses are constantly mutating, with coronavirus variants circulating around the globe.

 (NIAID-RML via AP)

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – The state announced there are now 42 cases of the new COVID-19 variant in Connecticut.

On Friday, state officials said 22 additional cases of the B117 variant were identified in CT.

The specimen collection dates from the newly identified cases were from between January 12 and February 3.

The ages of the individuals who contracted the new variant range from 5 to 90.

The 22 newly identified cases are from residents in the following towns:

  • Fairfield (1)
  • Greenwich (1)
  • Hamden (1)
  • Madison (1)
  • Meriden (1)
  • New Britain (1)
  • New Haven (2)
  • North Branford (1)
  • Oxford (2)
  • Prospect (1)
  • Seymour (1)
  • Shelton (1)
  • Southbury (1)
  • Stratford (1)
  • Torrington (1)
  • Thomaston (2)
  • Waterbury (1)
  • West Haven (1)
  • Woodbridge (1)

Copyright 2021 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.