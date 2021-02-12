HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – The state announced there are now 42 cases of the new COVID-19 variant in Connecticut.
On Friday, state officials said 22 additional cases of the B117 variant were identified in CT.
The specimen collection dates from the newly identified cases were from between January 12 and February 3.
The ages of the individuals who contracted the new variant range from 5 to 90.
The 22 newly identified cases are from residents in the following towns:
- Fairfield (1)
- Greenwich (1)
- Hamden (1)
- Madison (1)
- Meriden (1)
- New Britain (1)
- New Haven (2)
- North Branford (1)
- Oxford (2)
- Prospect (1)
- Seymour (1)
- Shelton (1)
- Southbury (1)
- Stratford (1)
- Torrington (1)
- Thomaston (2)
- Waterbury (1)
- West Haven (1)
- Woodbridge (1)
