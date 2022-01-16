HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) – A 22-year-old passed away after a shooting in Hamden on Saturday.
Police responded to Fairview Avenue, and Arch street around 10:45 pm on reports of shots fired.
Responding officers said they found a vehicle in the roadway of Fairview Avenue with a gunshot victim inside.
A 22-year-old Hamden resident was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to police, ballistic evidence, and multiple handguns were recovered at the scene.
The Medical Examiner’s office and the Connecticut State Police (CSP), are assisting with the homicide investigation.
Police are not releasing the identify of the victim currently, so police can notify the family.
Police are asking anyone with information or surveillance video to contact Detective Jomo Crawford of the Hamden Police Department Major Crimes Unit at (203) 230-4048.
Police say any information that is provided can be confidential.
