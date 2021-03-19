BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) - A 22-year-old man was killed in a shooting in Bridgeport on Wednesday.
Police identified the victim as Benjamin Bagley of Bridgeport.
They said they responded to the 100 block of Union Avenue around 5:25 p.m. after receiving a "shots fired" report.
They found Bagley suffering from multiple gunshot wounds on Blackstone Street.
Bagley was transported to Bridgeport Hospital where he died.
Investigators said they are following multiple leads. A large crime scene was processed on Wednesday night.
Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 203-581-5244 or through the Bridgeport police tips line at 203-576-TIPS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.