HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A 22-year-old man was killed in a late night shooting in Hartford.
According to police, Devonte Downer was found suffering from gunshot wounds behind a home at 158 Magnolia St.
They said their investigation began when their Shotspotter detection system alerted them to a possible shooting in the area of 27 Enfield St. around 11:20 p.m. on Wednesday.
When they arrived there, however, they found not evidence of a shooting despite canvassing the area.
About 30 minutes later, police received a call from a person who found Downer suffering from wounds at the address on Magnolia Street. The location is approximately one block away from where Shotspotter detected the potential shooting.
Officers found Downer and attempted to perform life-saving measures.
The victim was transported to an area hospital where he died from his injuries.
There's no word on any suspects at this point.
