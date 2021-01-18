NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A 24-year-old man from Hamden was killed in a weekend crash in New Haven.
New Haven police identified the victim as Tomango L. Housley.
The crash happened Saturday around 11:10 p.m. near the Interstate 91 south exit 1 ramp with North Frontage Road and Church Street.
As Housley drove westbound on North Frontage Road, he drove through the Church Street intersection in the middle lane and parallel to an unidentified vehicle to his left.
Housley lost control of his vehicle and collided with a concrete barrier on the shoulder of the roadway, police said. His vehicle came to a stop outside an entrance/exit of the Temple Street Garage.
New Haven police and firefighters responded to the crash scene. An ambulance transported the motorist to Yale New Haven Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
Crash investigators want to speak to the driver of the vehicle who traveled alongside Housley’s vehicle.
Witnesses and vehicle passengers who have not yet spoken to police are asked to contact the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6316.
