SPRAGUE, CT (WFSB) -- There's a $25,000 reward to help crack a cold case.
Steven Devost, 31, was shot to death outside his home in Sprague back in December of 2017.
State police are on the scene of a deadly shooting at a home in Sprague Friday morning.
The state's attorney's office in New London authorized the reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of whoever was responsible.
Anyone with information is asked to contact CT State Police at 860-848-6548 or 860-987-3901.
