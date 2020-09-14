NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- It’s New Haven Restaurant Week.
The week of deals at local restaurants kicked off on Sunday, and runs through Sept. 26.
Twenty-six of New Haven’s restaurants are featuring $19 lunch and $36 dinner pre-fix menus, along with $60 to-go options.
Additionally, New Haven Restaurant Week partnered with the Connecticut Food Bank, so patrons can make donations.
“Throughout their 12-year partnership, more than $45,000 has been raised by participating New Haven restaurants to benefit those in need,” a press release said.
