BEACON FALLS, CT (WFSB) – Dozens of high school football players in Beacon Falls are in quarantine.
Regional School District 16 confirmed to Channel 3 that the 26 students go to Woodland Regional High School in Beacon Falls.
This follows after an assistant coach tested positive for COVID-19 and notified the school on Friday.
The district said it’s the only positive case it’s dealing with at the moment and say no other students or staff are at risk.
Conditioning for football is divided by cohorts and done after school.
“The weight room where they condition is 100 yards from the rear entrance of the building, so the coach after school hours was in one hallway, in one-way weight rooms with 26 kids fully masked. They’re all wearing masks, social distancing,” said Superintendent Michael Yamin, Region School District 16.
Superintendent Michael Yamin says the tests for the 26 players all came back negative, however, the district says the players will remain in quarantine for the 14 days as part of its protocol.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.