(WFSB) - It's been nine years since a horrific shooting at an elementary school in Newtown left a town, a state and an entire country heartbroken.
Twenty children and six staff members at the Sandy Hook School were killed on Dec. 14, 2012.
To keep their memory alive, Nelba Márquez-Greene, who lost her daughter Ana Grace in the shooting, posted a thread highlighting 26 charities, one for each person who died.
1/26Victoria Leigh Soto, 27.Treasured daughter, sister, friend. In her honor her family has funded tens of students college educations - all of them future teachers. Tomorrow, they take over Stratford, CT.You can love them, here: https://t.co/K7kDunDwKk 💚— Nelba Márquez-Greene, LMFT (@Nelba_MG) November 5, 2021
Organizations, state officials, and state agencies have been remembering the victims in their own way.
Never forget. pic.twitter.com/h9zZRzDHkz— CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) December 14, 2021
Sen Chris Murphy said his heart ached for the lives taken nine years ago, especially for the families who have had to live with the pain of losing a loved one to gun violence.
“But my heart is also buoyed by examples of love and perseverance," Murphy said. "After this tragedy, we saw the entire nation come together to rally behind Newtown. And we saw families who lost loved ones turn their grief into action, spearheading initiatives to prevent future tragedies. Their strength is nothing short of awe-inspiring.”
Gov. Ned Lamont also lowered flags in Connecticut to half-staff.
