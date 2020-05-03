BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) - Multiple people had to be rescued Saturday after getting stuck out a local park in Bridgeport.
Scott Appleby, director for the Office of Emergency Management and Homeland Security/Emergency Communications for the city of Bridgeport, tells us that officials had received reports during the afternoon that seven to ten fishermen had gotten stuck on the breakwater rocks at Seaside Park.
Crews ventured out to the area and were able to safely transport a total of 28 people back to shore.
All parties refused medical treatment.
