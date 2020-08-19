HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Hurricane Bob was one of the costliest hurricanes in New England history.
Though it made landfall twice in Rhode Island as a category 2 storm, it brought wind and rain to Connecticut on Aug. 19, 1991.
Winds peaked in state at 75 mph. A 5 foot storm surge was also reported in New London, the National Hurricane Center said.
The storm left about 315,000 customers without power in the state, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
The National Weather Service said two deaths were reported in Connecticut, including a man in Sterling who died after being struck by a falling tree limb and a woman in New London County who died when her boat capsized.
